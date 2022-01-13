Tata Motors global wholesales rise 2 per cent in Q3

Mumbai [India], January 13 (ANI): Tata Motors said on Thursday its global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose to 2,85,445 units in third quarter of the current financial year, which is 2 per cent higher when compared with corresponding period of previous year.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the third quarter of 2021-22 were 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over the corresponding period of 2020-21, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the third quarter of the current financial year were 1,82,673 units, which is 3 per cent lower when compared with the third quarter of 2020-21.



Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 83,110 vehicles during the quarter under review. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) number includes 13,928 units of CJLR.

CJLR is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,518 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 vehicles, Tata Motors said. (ANI)

