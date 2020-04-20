Tata Motors Group Q4 global wholesales down 35 pc at 2.31 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Tata Motors Group said on Monday its global wholesales in the fourth quarter (January to March 2019-20) including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 231,929 units, down 35 per cent as compared to Q4 FY19.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 per cent over Q4 FY19.

In the same period, global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were at 159,321 units, lower by 26 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 126,979 vehicles (JLR number for Q4 FY20 includes CJLR volumes of 6,288 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were 94,039 vehicles.

CJLR is a joint venture JLR and Chery Automobiles of China and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR. (ANI)

