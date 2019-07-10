JLR, part of Tata Motors since 2008, is Britain’s largest automobile manufacturer
JLR, part of Tata Motors since 2008, is Britain’s largest automobile manufacturer

Tata Motors JLR sales down 9.6 pc year-on-year in June

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:09 IST

Whitley [Britain], July 10 (ANI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday that its retail sales in June 2019 were 47,060 vehicles, down 9.6 per cent compared to June 2018.
Retail sales were up in Britain (4.6 per cent) but down in other regions including North America (minus 9 per cent), Europe (minus 11.7 per cent), China (minus 12.3 per cent) and in overseas markets (minus 18.6 per cent), reflecting generally weaker industry conditions.
While China sales remained down year on year in June, sales there were up 23.1 per cent from May. Jaguar Land Rover Britain sales set a new record for June, despite the industry being down 4.9 per cent.
Retail sales of the all-electric I-PACE and the new Range Rover Evoque grew while other models were impacted by the weaker general market conditions. Discovery Sport sales also reflected anticipation of the launch of the new refreshed model.
Jaguar retail sales in June 2019 were 14,933 vehicles, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year and Land Rover retailed 32,127 vehicles, down 10.1 per cent compared to June 2018.
Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement, "While challenging conditions continue to impact other regions, we were pleased to see sales return to growth in Britain where we are outperforming the market aided by higher sales of the new Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar I-PACE and the new Jaguar XE." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

Hospital sector on recovery path after more than two years of...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The hospital sector is seeing better days ahead after more than two years of subdued performance, investment information agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:42 IST

Equities continue bearish momentum, realty and metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as short selling weighed in across all sectors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:57 IST

Government committed to fiscal consolidation, boost investment...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on requirements of public expenditure and there was an increase in tax receipts of the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:17 IST

Non-metros fueling BankBazaar's next phase of growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BankBazaar.com, India's leading financial marketplace is deepening its presence across India with a 63 per cent increase in non-metro visitors to the website in FY19 as compared to FY18. Of these, more than 54 per cent are new visitors. B

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:02 IST

Max Life Insurance continues to be the only life insurance...

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, one of India's leading life insurance companies, is the only life insurance company to be recognised amongst India's "Top 100 Great Places to Work For" by Great Place to Work Institute ("GPTW") in its 2019 study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:57 IST

Cancer-causing bacteria gains antibiotic resistance finds KMC Scientists

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): A study by the Kasturba Medical College and tertiary care hospital said to be first of its kind from Karnataka, has found that Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium that resides in the human stomach and causes ulcers, gastritis and stomach cancers, has ga

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:29 IST

Budget advances economic reform, but fiscal settings unchanged: Fitch

London [Britain], July 10 (ANI): Financial information services major Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that the Union Budget for 2019-20 outlines some economic reforms that could support the economy but its fiscal stance remains broadly unchanged with no plans for meaningful consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:48 IST

Domestic car sales skid 25 pc to 1.4 lakh in June: SIAM

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 17.54 per cent to 2.25 lakh units in June from 2.73 lakh units in the same month of previous year, data released on Wednesday by an apex industry body showed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:11 IST

Nalin Shinghal takes charge as BHEL's new Chairman and Managing Director

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Nalin Shinghal has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise of its kind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:10 IST

Equities edge lower amid weak sentiment, auto and metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity indices edged lower on Wednesday afternoon amid weak market sentiment as investors worried over the impact of a surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:48 IST

ICSI launches UDIN to improve corporate governance

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has rolled out an initiative in the form of a Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) in an attempt to pursue heightened sense of self-governance and strengthen the practising side of company secretaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:08 IST

IndiGo promoters' battle turns ugly, Gangwal seeks SEBI's intervention

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Low-cost carrier IndiGo's Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal has sought intervention by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to curb alleged corporate governance violations by his colleague Rahul Bhatia, a move that could threaten expansion plans of the c

Read More
iocl