Tata Motors JLR sales down 9.6 pc year-on-year in June

Whitley [Britain], July 10 (ANI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday that its retail sales in June 2019 were 47,060 vehicles, down 9.6 per cent compared to June 2018.

Retail sales were up in Britain (4.6 per cent) but down in other regions including North America (minus 9 per cent), Europe (minus 11.7 per cent), China (minus 12.3 per cent) and in overseas markets (minus 18.6 per cent), reflecting generally weaker industry conditions.

While China sales remained down year on year in June, sales there were up 23.1 per cent from May. Jaguar Land Rover Britain sales set a new record for June, despite the industry being down 4.9 per cent.

Retail sales of the all-electric I-PACE and the new Range Rover Evoque grew while other models were impacted by the weaker general market conditions. Discovery Sport sales also reflected anticipation of the launch of the new refreshed model.

Jaguar retail sales in June 2019 were 14,933 vehicles, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year and Land Rover retailed 32,127 vehicles, down 10.1 per cent compared to June 2018.

Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement, "While challenging conditions continue to impact other regions, we were pleased to see sales return to growth in Britain where we are outperforming the market aided by higher sales of the new Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar I-PACE and the new Jaguar XE." (ANI)

