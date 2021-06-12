Tata Motors supplies 25 ambulances of total 115 to Gujarat government

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Tata Motors has supplied 25 ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat as a part of the larger order of 115 units.

The official vehicle inducting ceremony held in Gandhinagar was graced by dignitaries from the Gujarat state cabinet including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Health Minister Kishor Kanani and Principal Secretary Jayanti S. Ravi.

Tata Motors won the bid under the Government e-Marketplace. The 25 ambulances can be adapted to cater to all types of patient transportation, including basic life support and advanced life support range.



The company will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells as per the contract.

"Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic," said Vinay Pathak, Vice President for Product Line SCV at Tata Motors.

The ambulances are engineered for Covid-19 patient transportation with a driver partition. Its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis in addition to independent suspension offer a smooth driving experience which is critical for swift transportation of patients.

Tata Motors offers a comprehensive range of ambulances -- from Magic Express Ambulance, Winger Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance with double stretcher. (ANI)

