Tata Power bags Edison Award for social innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI) Tata Power has been conferred with the Edison Award under social innovation category and social energy solutions sub-category.

The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognises and honours the world's best innovations and innovators.

The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organisations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

Tata Power got the awards for its 'Club Enerji #Switchoff2SwitchOn' campaign. The sustainability initiative has brought in 533 participating schools across India that have saved 29.8 million units of power since it started in 2007.

"The role of any business is not just about giving back to society but also ensuring that its practices are socially responsible and environmentally sound," said Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha.

"This award is a testament of our efforts to constantly introduce business innovations and inspire future generations," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, trading and coal and freight logistics. (ANI)

