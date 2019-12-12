Tata Power ranks among top 10 companies with highest corporate governance score

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Tata Power has been ranked among top 10 companies in this year's Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard which is developed jointly by BSE Ltd, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) with the financial support of Japan's government.
Tata Power made it into the top 10 list for the first time. It is also the first time that the company has entered in leadership category which features six companies with the highest scores.
The scorecard presents an assessment of 150 companies which comprises S&P BSE 100 index constituents and 50 companies that were listed between April 2015 and March 2017 (IPO companies). According to the report, these 150 companies aggregate about 72 per cent of the total market capitalisation.
"Tata Power is focused on the enhancement of long-term value creation for all stakeholders without compromising on integrity, societal obligations, environment and regulatory compliances," said Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power.
This is the fourth year of Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard which has been developed to provide a fair assessment of corporate governance practices at the corporate level.
The report is intended to provide investors, regulators, internal and external stakeholders key information to help them in their decisions with regards to the market and sector performance and that of individual companies.
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatt. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:40 IST
