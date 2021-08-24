Tata Power Renewable commissions 150 MW solar PV project in Rajasthan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said on Tuesday it has commissioned a 150 megawatt solar power project in village Loharki of Rajasthan.

The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. Spreading across 756 acres, the project has been completed by TPREL within stipulated timelines.

About 6.56 lakh modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tonnes of carbon emission every year.



For smooth processing of installation, 48 inverters, 720 km of DC cable and 550 manpower were used in the project.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, said the commissioning of project at Loharki further fortifies the company's position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation.

"We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India," he said in a statement.

With this addition of 150 MW, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2,947 MW with 2,015 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1,084 MW of renewable projects under implementation. (ANI)

