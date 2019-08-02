Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company with an installed capacity of 11,107 MW
Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company with an installed capacity of 11,107 MW

Tata Power reports 5 pc increase in Q1 revenue at Rs 7,567 crore

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Tata Power has said its revenue moved up by 5 per cent at Rs 7,567 crore during April to June as compared to Rs 7,199 crore in first fiscal quarter of last year due to higher generation in Mundra, favourable regulatory order in Maithon and new capacity addition in renewables.
Q1 FY20 consolidated profit after tax before exceptional items stood at Rs 254 crore as compared to Rs 252 crore due to lower losses in Mundra on account of lower freight-on-board price of coal and steady operational performance across all segments.
Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 231 crore as compared to Rs 1,735 crore in Q1 FY20 mainly due to one-time exceptional item pertaining to sale of non-core investment in previous year quarter.
"During the quarter, all our business clusters have reported robust performance despite sectoral challenges," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.
"Moving forward, the key growth areas identified for the company include renewables, transmission, distribution and value-added businesses including rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging stations, smart metering and micro grids in rural areas," he said in a statement
On standalone basis, the revenue stood at Rs 1,854 crore in Q1 FY20 as against Rs 1,894 crore in the previous year quarter due to lower fuel cost in the regulated business.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 983 crore compared to Rs 825 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Standalone profit after tax before exceptional items was Rs 320 crore, up by 57 per cent as compared to Rs 204 crore in Q1 FY19 due to higher dividends from subsidiaries. Profit after tax stood at Rs 297 crore as compared to Rs 1,134 crore in corresponding period last year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:22 IST

Arm brings automation to IoT connectivity management

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As businesses undergo digital transformation, automation will be at the heart of increasing productivity, reducing costs and creating new opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:09 IST

Elevate your fashion quotient with Forever 21 X Grazia's...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forever 21, your go-to fashion destination from Los Angeles, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Pvt Ltd announces their latest collaboration with the country's most sought after fashion powerhouse, Grazia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:31 IST

Hubhopper gives creators their own personal podcast website

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI): India's largest platform for podcasts and audio content, Hubhopper, with over a million hours of content across 15 Indian languages has just released a new tool that gives podcasters their own personal podcast website with multiple playback options, social links and

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:22 IST

Adani Transmission gets LoIs for two transmission projects

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Adani Transmission has obtained letters of intent for two transmission projects one each in Rajasthan and Gujarat, which will span 35 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:35 IST

Sensex falls over 360 points, Nifty slips below 10,900 as realty...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity indices continued the downtrend during early hours on Friday in line with global stocks which took another beating after US President Donald Trump said he will impose 10 per cent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of Chinese imports from Septe

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Airtel reports loss of Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss for the April to June quarter at Rs 2,866 crore, amid a bruising tariff battle with rival Reliance Jio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:33 IST

Marico Q1 net profit moves up by 22 pc to Rs 315 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico on Thursday posted a 21.6 per cent increase in first quarter net profit to Rs 315 crore, compared to Rs 250 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Central bank buying and ETF inflow boosts H1 global gold demand

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The global gold demand was 1,123 tonnes in the second quarter (April to June) of 2019, up eight per cent year-on-year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:08 IST

Central celebrates one day free shopping on 3rd August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates 'One Day of Free Shopping' on August 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Jitendra e-vehicles welcomes government's move to keep EV pocket friendly

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nasik-based Jitendra Electric vehicles welcomed the decision of fixing reasonable GST rates to EVs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Pop-up King Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India with exciting offers

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India on Thursday announced attractive deals and offers on its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:02 IST

Crystal HR signs up big names in Telangana for its end-to-end HR Software

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crystal HR, a fast-growing software product company, offering web, mobile, and cloud-based digital transformation solutions for a wide range of Human Resource operations, established its presence in Telangana by bagging orders for its flagship Em

Read More
iocl