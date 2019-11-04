TP Renewable Microgrid will be operated and managed by Tata Power.
TP Renewable Microgrid will be operated and managed by Tata Power.

Tata Power, Rockefeller Foundation to set up renewable microgrid electricity

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Tata Power and Rockefeller Foundation on Monday announced the launch of a major new initiative to set up microgrids, which will address one of the most pervasive challenges in modern India: the lack of access to affordable, reliable electricity for lakhs of rural homes and enterprises.
By scaling up an innovative microgrid model to be implemented in collaboration with Smart Power India (SPI) and the Institute for Transformative Technologies, TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd will provide clean power to nearly 50 lakh households, directly impacting the lives of 2.5 crore people over the next decade.
"This unique collaboration will amplify the government's ongoing campaign to provide electricity to rural areas, unleashing the potential of renewable microgrids to serve households and businesses that suffer from poor reliability and coverage by traditional grid-based power," said Tata Power in a statement.
Rural businesses and households continue to rely on alternative sources to power daily needs with more than 40 per cent of rural enterprises in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh relying on non-grid sources of power like diesel.
TP Renewable Microgrid will provide a competitive and cleaner source of power, expanding access and lowering effective electricity costs and carbon emissions by 10 lakh tonnes per year as well as reducing the amount of diesel burned by 5.7 crore litres yearly.
Over time, the opportunity to deploy grid-interactive solutions will materialise, creating a more integrated, stable and smart rural grid.
TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd will be operated and managed by Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company with about 11,000 megawatt of installed generation capacity and over 26 lakh customers under management across Delhi, Ajmer, and Mumbai.
"We are proud to bring energy to millions of people. Once at scale, TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd anticipates supporting one lakh rural enterprises, creating 10,000 new green jobs and providing irrigation for over four lakh local farmers," said Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha.
"We look forward to empowering communities across India by creating micro-enterprise and creating opportunities for all people," he said.
Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah said there is an unprecedented opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people in India by providing access to power.
"Providing reliable electricity to the communities that need it most is one of the best ways for us to end poverty and unleash economic opportunity in our lifetimes," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:59 IST

Varun Beverages Q2 profit jumps by 84 pc at Rs 81 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Monday that its profit after tax moved up by 83.7 per cent at Rs 81.12 crore for the July to September quarter on the back of robust

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:04 IST

Odisha government signs pact with Tata Strive, Tech Mahindra for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Odisha state government on Monday signed agreements with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra to add new dimensions in skilling and employability of the youth.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:27 IST

Markets close on positive note, metal stocks outperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Equity indices turned volatile during the afternoon session on Monday but ended with a positive bias with metal stocks emerging as top performers while autos dragged.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:18 IST

Nearly 40 percent of gym-goers consuming Whey supplements are...

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:49 IST

HDFC Q2 profit jumps 60 pc at Rs 3,961 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,961 crore for the quarter ended September, up 60 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:13 IST

India must liberalise economy further to benefit from trade...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India should further open up its economy and bargain from the position of strength while negotiating at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), eminent economist Surjit Bhalla said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:17 IST

VLCC boosts commitment to Fit India, launches Anti-Obesity Campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): VLCC has announced the launch of its annual public awareness campaign against Obesity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:16 IST

MyBox becomes part of Voice AI History with the Amazon Voice...

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MyBox Technologies is proud to be the only Indian company to join Amazon's Voice Interoperability Initiative, a global consortium of like-minded companies building and promoting voice services on multiple products.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:15 IST

SIMS Hospitals launches state-of-the-art Stem Cell Transplant Unit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai based SIMS (SRM Institutes for Medical Science) Hospitals, one of the leading super speciality quaternary care hospitals in Tamil Nadu, announced recently (2nd Nov 2019), the launch of its standalone dedicated Stem Cell (Bone Marrow) Trans

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:14 IST

KEC International bags new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International, the flagship company of Rs 23,000 crore RPG Group, said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across various businesses.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:21 IST

Infosys climbs 5.5 pc on no prima facie evidence to corroborate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Shares of software major Infosys jumped over five per cent on Monday after it said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:07 IST

ECL Finance announces Rs 500 crore public issue of secured...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): ECL Finance Ltd (ECLF), the non-banking finance company of Edelweiss Group, has announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting to Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over-subscr

Read More
iocl