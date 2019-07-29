Tata Power’s renewable operating capacity is 2,476 MW comprising 932 MW wind and 1,544 MW solar
Tata Power to develop 250 MW solar project in Gujarat

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:00 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam">Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a 250 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park in the state.
This capacity is in addition to 100 MW awarded by GUVNL earlier at Raghanesda Solar Park in May. The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.
The company won the contract in a bid announced by GUVNL in January. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the power purchase agreement.
"We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha.
Ashish Khanna, President (Renewables) at Tata Power, said, "This is an important milestone in our endeavour to generate 35 to 40 per cent of Tata Power's total generation capacity from clean energy sources. We hope to continue to build on our capabilities, deliver over expectations and create high benchmarks all around," he said in a statement.
With this deal, TPREL's capacity under implementation would become 650 MW which is in addition to Tata Power's operating capacity of 2,476 MW. The plant is expected to generate 635 million units of energy per year and will annually offset about 635 million kg of carbon dioxide. (ANI)

