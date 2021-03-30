Tata Power to develop 60 MW solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tata Power said on Tuesday it has got a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to develop a 60 megawatt solar project in Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA) valid for 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date.

The company won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in January. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of PPA.



With this award, Tata Power's cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat will be 580 MW, said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director.

"The plant is expected to generate about 156 million units of energy per year and annually offset 156 million kg of carbon dioxide," he said in a statement.

"We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation."

Tata Power's renewable capacity will now increase to 4,007 MW of which 2,687 MW is operational and 1,320 MW under implementation including 60 MW won under this PPA.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed or managed capacity of 12,792 MW. (ANI)

