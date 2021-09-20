Tata Power's arm to supply 250 MW power in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of intent from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of a 250 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded to TPSL through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-reverse auction.

The company received the LoI in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up a 250 MW solar plant at Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule district of Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant.



The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of power purchase agreement execution.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, said the project will further promote the share of renewable power in overall energy mix in Maharashtra.

"We are proud to win this large scale grid-connected solar photovoltaic EPC power project. We are one of the leaders in solar power and committed to usher in an era of clean energy in the country," he said in a statement.

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,611 MW with an installed capacity of 2,947 MW and 1,664 MW under implementation. (ANI)

