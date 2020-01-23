TATA Projects to execute Bio Ethanol project for reducing Agri waste burning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has received multiple mega orders in the oil and gas refinery sector with a combined value totalling more than Rs 6000 crore.

Out of these, three orders are from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) and one from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

BPCL's order is for its 2G Bio Ethanol Project at Bargarh, Odisha. The proposed production capacity of this plant is 100 KL per day of Second Generation Ethanol. This project is significant since the Government of India is encouraging the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues to provide additional sources of remuneration to farmers.

It will assist in addressing growing environmental concerns and supporting the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program. In addition to reducing environmental pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste, the project will enhance the nation's energy security.

Once complete, this BPCL 2G Bio Ethanol Project will produce fuel-grade ethanol meeting specifications as per IS 15464:2004, using domestic agro-based lingo-cellulosic feedstock. Rice straw shall be the design feedstock while Maize stalk will be the check case.

"As a leading engineering & technology company, we have a specialised division that executes construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects. Hence, we seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time. TATA Projects has delivered projects On-Time using world-class management techniques with uncompromising standards of safety and ecological responsibility," said Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - TATA Projects Ltd.

The other three orders pertain to HRRL's upcoming green-field Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex set up in Rajasthan.

As part of first HRRL order, TATA Projects has bagged work for the coveted Crude Distillation Unit and Vacuum Distillation Unit (CDU-VDU); the first package of the 9.0 MMTPA refinery complex. Other packages in the unit are the Hot Well Off Gas Treatment Unit (HWOG), Saturated LPG Treating Unit and Saturated Fuel Gas Treating Unit. This unit shall be designed for processing - 9.9 MMTPA.

The Second HRRL order is for the second package of Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) with Unsaturated LPG Treating Unit. The Delayed Coker Unit is designed to process 2.4 MMTPA or 300,000 kg/hr of mixed feed consisting of vacuum residue from the upstream distillation units and clarified oil from the Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU).

Third HRRL order is for Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Unit and Refinery - capacity of VGO HDT is 3.5 MMTPA. The main objective of the unit is to produce hydrotreated vacuum gas oil having the desired level of hydrogen, low sulphur and low nitrogen for various design feed cases.

"We are delighted to secure and execute these mega projects of national importance. These projects are testimony to our expertise and vast experience in executing similar projects on time. Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens," said Satyanarayana K, COO - Industrial Systems, TATA Projects Ltd.

"As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India's energy security while providing an impetus to national development," he added.

TATA Projects strives to simplify complexity and create world-class projects on time by leveraging its understanding of technology, advanced construction practices and engineering expertise.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

