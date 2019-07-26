Tata Steel acquires 2.58 crore rights equity shares of Tata Sponge

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:43 IST

AU Small Finance Bank reports 148 pc jump in Q1 net profit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): AU Small Finance Bank has announced that its net profit for the first quarter of 2019-20 rose by 148 per cent and stood at Rs 190 crore as against Rs 77 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.