Tata Steel is the world’s second-most geographically diversified steel producer
Tata Steel is the world’s second-most geographically diversified steel producer

Tata Steel calls off plan to sell stake in southeast Asia business to HBIS

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Tata Steel Ltd has called off plans to sell a majority stake in its southeast Asia steel business to China's state-run HBIS Group.
"We have been informed by HBIS that they have not been able to procure the requisite approvals from the Hebei province government, one of the key conditions precedent for the proposed transaction. Both parties have therefore decided not to extend the definitive agreements," the company said in a statement.
"Tata Steel will immediately begin engagement with other investors in continuation of its strategy to find a partner for the business," it added.
This is the second attempt by Tata Steel to sell low-margin assets abroad and resolve its debt. Tata Steel was expected to sell a 70 per cent stake to HBIS for 327 million dollars in cash.
As per the deal, TS Global Holdings Pte Ltd -- an indirect wholly-owned unit of Tata Steel -- had signed definitive agreements in January 2019 with an entity controlled by HBIS to sell its entire stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd and Tata Steel (Thailand).
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. The group (excluding southeast Asia operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of 22.67 billion dollars in the financial year ending March 31. In 2018, it acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd which has been renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:35 IST

Equity indices in green ahead of RBI decision on key interest rates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early trading on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:16 IST

New Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 goes on sale in India, August 7, 2019,...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announces that its newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime 201 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting 7th August at 12 Noon for prime customers under Freedom sale on the website. For regular customers, the prod

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:26 IST

OYO elevates Gaurav Ajmera to COO, India and South Asia

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India's largest, world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, living and workspaces, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Ajmera, as the Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, eff

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:20 IST

Reliance, BP to create major world-class fuels partnership for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): BP and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:16 IST

JSW Energy Q1 net profit up 6.6 pc to Rs 244 crore, plans to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Aug 6 (ANI): JSW Energy led by billionaire industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday reported 6.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 229 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:14 IST

Max Financial services embedded value at Rs 9,314 Cr, grows 22...

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2019-20 (Q1 FY2020).

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:40 IST

PIL stalls work for an approved project by Eros Group

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faridabad is one of the largest satellite towns of New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Gramener named in Gartner's Market Guide for data and analytics...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gramener, a leading data science and analytics storytelling company, has been named in Gartner Inc's 'Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers' published on 24th June 2019. (By Jorgen Heizenberg et al,)

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:32 IST

ASSOCHAM to open office in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday described the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as historic and leading towards 'One Nation One Constitution.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:05 IST

Organisations focusing on IoT and cloud while developing cyber...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): One in five chief information security officers (CISOs) globally are now reporting directly to the chief executive officer while 15 per cent of organisations have a security budget of more than 10 per cent of their overall IT budgets, according to a new repo

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

Equity indices surge ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone on Tuesday, a day before the central bank's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:11 IST

8 hours work shift, first time in Hospitality Industry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): What has been unheard of is happening in India. The backbone of India's business and the sector which has provided a livelihood to millions of people across the Globe is finally getting its due. Yes, you are right, the Hospitality Industry will fina

Read More
iocl