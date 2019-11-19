Tata Steel is Britain's largest steelmaker employing more than 8,000 people
Tata Steel is Britain's largest steelmaker employing more than 8,000 people

Tata Steel plans to cut 3,000 European jobs, outlines transformation proposals

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:37 IST

London [Britain], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Steel has unveiled restructuring and cost-cutting plans for its Europe business which include slashing up to 3,000 jobs amid weakening demand and soaring expenses.
"This will help us become self-sustaining and cash positive in the face of unprecedented severe market conditions, enabling us to lead the way towards a carbon-neutral future," said Henrik Adam, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel in Europe.
In September, the company had announced closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport. Britain's largest steelmaker employs more than 8,000 people to manufacture advanced products for automotive, construction and engineering industries.
Adam said a transformation programme is needed to ensure the business can thrive despite severe market headwinds which have led to a sharp decline in profitability.
The programme is focused on increasing sales of higher-value steels by improving product mix and customer focus; efficiency gains by optimising production processes supported by the application of big data and advanced analytics; lowering employment costs, leading to an estimated reduction in employee numbers of up to 3,000 across Tata Steel Europe's operations; and reduction of procurement costs through smarter sourcing and strengthening cooperation with companies within the Tata Steel group.
About two-thirds of job cuts are expected to be office-based (white collar) roles. "A transformation is needed to mitigate the current structural and cyclical headwinds and create the foundation for the company's future success," said the company in a statement.
"Stagnant EU steel demand and global overcapacity have been compounded by trade conflicts which have turned the European market into a dumping ground for the world's excess steel capacity. Together with a significant increase in the cost of emission allowances, this has created an urgent need for improvements to the company's financial performance."
In the first six months of its current financial year starting April, Tata Steel Europe reported a drop of 90 per cent in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 31 million pounds on a revenue of 3.25 billion pounds.
"Tata Steel Europe will engage with various stakeholders to ensure compliance with all European and national obligations," it said.
Tata Steel has invested about two billion pounds in its British business since acquiring Corus in 2007, including more than 100 million pounds in the last year to support advanced steel manufacturing at a number of sites. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:35 IST

Migsun Group registers record sales of 557 units worth Rs 260...

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers headquartered in Ghaziabad today announced that the company received an overwhelming response of buyers during the festive period.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:16 IST

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw conferred with lifetime achievement award by ICMR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Biocon Ltd's Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award for outstanding achievement in healthcare by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:14 IST

GIA India donates replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India is gifting replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, for the museum's new jewellery gallery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:11 IST

Diagnose COPD early to prevent lung attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has become the 'COPD Capital of the World'. The severity of COPD can be judged by the fact that India has the most cases of COPD in the world and ranks second when it comes to death caused by COPD.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:54 IST

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to raise mobile tariffs from next month

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Crisis-ridden telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced a raise in tariffs from next month in a bid to make their businesses viable as the government works out a solution after the recent Supreme Court judgement on definition of adjusted gross reven

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:53 IST

OPPO's all-new ColorOS 7 to launch in India on 26 November

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World-leading smartphone brand OPPO will be holding its first-ever launch event for the all-new ColorOS in India on Tuesday, November 26.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Telecom stocks gain as equity indices remain flat, Vodafone Idea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday as investors remained cautious in the absence of any major positive triggers on the domestic and global front.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:08 IST

Kantar and VTION announce partnership to roll out India's first...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with VTION to roll out 'OTT Audience Measurement', India's first real-time audience measurement solution that redefines audience measurement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:01 IST

OPPO Announces 'OPPO Learn Pro'; A Digital Learning Platform for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Building upon its efforts to upskill the employees, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, has introduced "OPPO Learn Pro", a digital learning platform. Through this learning platform, OPPO aims to provide its employees with a common online community to le

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:26 IST

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa wins Best...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, one of the most luxurious leisure destinations in India, located in the heart of Uttarakhand is proud to receive the prestigious award for the Best Luxury Hotel in India from Hospitality India Tr

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

Korean Cultural Festival 2019 held in Mumbai during Nov 15 and 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A two-day festival was hosted in Mumbai by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, showcasing South Korea's rich culture, art, and heritage. The event took place on November 15 and 16 at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai b

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:19 IST

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of money dispensing machines running dry. It is expected that 50 percent ATMs will be discontinued in the coming years due to hig

Read More
iocl