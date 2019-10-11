Tata Steel reports increase in production during second quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Tata Steel's production in India increased to 4.5 million tonnes during the April to June quarter from 4.3 million tonnes in the same period of previous year but remained flat compared to last quarter (January to March).

The sales went down at 4.14 million tonnes compared to 4.3 million tonnes in Q2 of FY19 but were up from 3.96 million tonnes in the January to March quarter.

"During the quarter, lower volumes to automotive segment were compensated by higher exports while deliveries in branded products & retail segment and industrial product & projects segment were maintained," Tata Steel said in a statement.

The crude steel production also includes numbers from Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products without eliminating inter-company transactions.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Europe reported production of 2.46 million tonnes during the quarter as against 2.42 million tonnes in Q2 FY19 and 2.65 million tonnes in Q1 FY20.

"Tata Steel Europe's Q2 FY20 production volume was lower primarily with adjustments related to weak market conditions, planned summer shutdowns and unplanned outages," the company said.

Tata Steel Southeast Asia production stood at 0.57 million tonnes as compared to 0.54 million tonnes in Q2 FY19 and 0.58 million tonnes in Q1 FY20.

The company said that recent interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India are a welcome step to improve liquidity, though transmission of the rate cuts is not evident and hence the credit off-take has not yet picked up.

"However, as the monsoon season comes to an end and the festive season starts, an improvement in sentiment is expected to trigger a pick-up in consumption and thus, steel demand," it said.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The group (excluding Southeast Asia operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of 22.67 billion dollars (about Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in the financial year ending March 31. (ANI)

