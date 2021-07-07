Tathastulive.com, a spirit-tech startup making worship easier and safer

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/SRV Media): Tathastulive.com, an Ahmedabad based start-up has come to the divine rescue of people who want to connect with the temples or deities during the festival times.

Amidst Covid-19, millions of people are crippled to visit temples during the festive season and yearn for the blessings of the almighty through 'Prasad'. Tathastulive.com is a first of its kind, spirit-tech aggregator of temples and offers Prasad from Gujarat and National temples right at the doorstep.

An initiative by Jignesh Vasavada, Nishith Vasavada & Satyarth Shrivastava, Tathastulive.com, initially intends to venture into Prasad delivery, later going on to offer Daan Peti where daan as low as Rs. 11 could be given to temples, Live Darshan, Live Puja and Hawan besides many IoT based solutions are planned for the future.

Tapping into the potential $40bn online spiritual markets, tathastulive.com intends to focus on delivering Prasad from temples like the Chardham, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mathura, Shirnathji, Bohra Ganesh, besides Gujarat locals like Ambaji, Bahuchar Mata, Shamlaji, Dakor, Umiya Mata, Somnath, Dwarkadhish and many others.

" Our list is expected to grow every week as more and more temples and its local vendors understand the importance of online Prasad and more importantly the need to expand beyond their physical space," explains Jignesh Vasavada, Founder, Tathastulive.com.

He further added "With temples being closed for the longest time in history, the biggest brunt was borne by the Prasad vendors who saw no business for months together. Hence we employed their services directly and indirectly and gave them a platform to help sell their offerings".

The Covid - 19 pandemic gave a crippling blow to many temples too resulting in some drastic measures being taken by temples themselves who understood the importance of going online and have begun offering prasads too. With most temples farther from home, it is difficult for the devotees to pay their obeisance and consume their Prasad. Also, 90 per cent of temples do not even have their own Prasad which makes it difficult for devotees to pay their respects.

"This is where we step in. Wherever possible, local vendors procure temple prasads as it is. Where there are no prasads, they buy sweet locally and offer it to the gods and then ship it to the devotee. Every Prasad pack is first offered to the god, their blessings sought and only post that we courier it to the devotee," says Nishith Vasavada, Co-founder, Tathastulive.com. "Safety during packing and transit is our prime concern as we expect elders and senior citizens to be consuming the same," adds Nishith.

Tathastulive.com intends to target the elderly along with the youth. "Offering them a digital solution is far simpler today. A responsive website, a user-friendly app and a host of other technological innovations on a good platform would be the mainstay of our offering," says Satyarth Shrivastava, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Tathastulive.com.

"This will help in giving them an option to gift prasads to their parents, seniors, family, friends, teachers and Corona Warriors," added Satyarth.

This start-up opens doors of opportunities for small, mid and large size temples to be aggregated on a single platform and get benefits like Daan, Darshan, Puja, Hawan, Gangajal and Prasad.

Tathastulive.com also aspires to be Gujarat's first serious start-up in the spiritual sector offering 360 degree solutions to the temples as well as the devotees spread all across the world. Starting with 30+ temples, tathastulive.com intends to cross 100 plus temples which would also include Vocal for Local temples which do not have the technology and digital presence by early next year.

Tathastulive.com is an online platform that would allow the citizens of our country and across the globe to access, experience and fulfil their needs by lending a prayer to the temple of their choice.

The startup intends to make it experiential, innovative and a one-stop solution for all their needs. The paucity of time, travel always existed, however with corona it is only getting more difficult. Even for the shrines which are already lamenting the decrease in footfalls and revenues. The platform intends to be a solution provider for such problems.

Founded by Jignesh Vasavada, who was a journalist with Indian Express and the founding member of Radio Mirchi. He was also the National Programming Head of MY FM and Programming Head of TOP FM. He was also part of Shri Narendra Modi's digital team for General Elections besides being a strategic consultant to numerous Government and Industry projects.

Nishith Vasavada, Co-Founder, was very successful in the travel industry having headed Jet Airways. Later with Travelallay, he managed very large operations, events, groups and loads of travel itineraries. Satyarth Shrivastava, Co-Founder, is a director with Adit Mircrosys which has executed more than 1000 projects in the field of business consultancy, projects, software development and infrastructure solutions. For the past 25 plus years, they have been offering tech solutions to State and Central Governments besides multinationals and Indian conglomerates.

To know more please visit: Tathastulive.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)