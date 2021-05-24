TCS CodeVita wins new record title for world's largest programming competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday that the ninth season of TCS CodeVita has won a Guinness World Records title as the world's largest computer programming competition with 1.36 lakh participants from 34 countries.

The 2021 TCS CodeVita competition invited college students from around the world to pit their programming skills against each other. Their knowledge and coding skills were tested as they solved complex real-world problems over an intense six-hour period.

The winners walked away with cash prizes and internship offers to work directly with technology leaders at TCS. This year's champion Ben Alexander Mirtchouk of Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey is the competition's first-ever US winner.



The first runner-up was Vaclav Volhejn, a student at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. He was followed by second runner-up Ali Khosravi from the University of New South Wales in Sydney. The top three CodeVita finishers received cash prizes of 10,000 dollars, 7,000 dollars and 3,000 dollars respectively.

Launched in 2012 to spread awareness about various applications of coding and help spot promising talent, CodeVita helps instill the 'programming as a sport' culture worldwide.

Since then, hundreds of students have completed internships at TCS via CodeVita. In addition, from season 3 onwards, CodeVita has led to more than 11,000 TCS job offers. (ANI)

