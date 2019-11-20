TCS collaborates with Qualcomm to launch new innovation hub

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI) Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced the launch of an innovation hub here with support from wireless technology leader Qualcomm Inc.

The new hub will be used to build domain-specific solutions that utilise the combinatorial power of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and fifth-generation (5G) technologies to accelerate digital transformation journeys of global enterprises across industries.

It will utilise TCS' expertise in digital technologies along with Qualcomm Technologies' depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases. The innovation hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries like healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail and utilities.

"The convergence of 5G, AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries," said V Rajanna, Global Head of Technology Business Unit at TCS.

Qualcomm India's Vice President Rajen Vagadia said AI coupled with 5G has the power to transform the world, simplifying and enriching daily lives. "Qualcomm Technologies has been working persistently to achieve this transition by creating essential components that will help enable the development of these exciting new experiences," he said in a statement.

Designed to facilitate massive data flows with very low latency and ultra-high reliability, 5G and edge computing are expected to transform every industry in the coming years. The technology industry ecosystem anticipates a new wave of technology investments from progressive enterprises looking to harness the power of 5G, Al and other emerging technologies.

