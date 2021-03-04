TCS debuts solution for Covid-19 testing and vaccine management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a Covid-19 testing and vaccine management software solution to streamline every stage of the journey, enabling more individuals to return to normal life experiences.

The product leverages artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as the company's network of technology partners.

TCS said the suite transforms all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocate and transport, store and distribute, schedule and administer, and monitor and re-open.



"It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so that communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines."

Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head for life sciences, healthcare and public sector, said the TCS suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy.

"The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," he said.

In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises to adopt their proven, people-centric approach to optimise testing and vaccination ecosystems.

Besides, given the urgency of the problem, re-purposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of end-to-end solution, said TCS. (ANI)

