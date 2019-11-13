TCS declares winners of India's first AI contest for engineering students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced winners of the first edition of HumAIn, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (Al) contest for engineering students across India.

The contest was organised to encourage innovation among students and give them hands-on experience in Al. HumAIn witnessed participation by more than 30,000 students from over 1,000 colleges.

Participants went through three different levels of online quizzes, came up with a solution for a real-life problem using Al and machine learning, and presented a demo of their solution to qualify for the finale.

Aakash Kamlesh Tripathi from the Government College of Engineering in Aurangabad, emerged as the winner while Sneh R Mehta of SS Agarwal College of Engineering and Technology at Navsari was the runner-up and Harshit Sharma of IIT Jodhpur was the second runner-up.

"Cognitive decision-making enabled by Al and machine learning is helping enterprises reimagine their business models," said P R Krishnan, Global Head of EIA and Al Division at TCS.

"HumAIn 2019 offers students an opportunity to explore and embrace Al. We congratulate the winners for high-quality solutions they presented and wish all participants very bright future careers in technology."

All 20 contestants who qualified for the grand finale were given provisional offers to join TCS. The grand finale was graced by Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, a distinguished scientist and Vice President of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology as the chief guest.

