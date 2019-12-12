TCS, Elisa Smart Factory to deliver advanced analytics solutions for manufacturing sector

Helsinki [Finland], Dec 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a new partnership on Thursday with Elisa Smart Factory, part of the Finnish telecommunications company Elisa, to market and deploy the latter's industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and advanced analytics solutions to a wide range of manufacturers across the world.

TCS works with leading manufacturers globally to scale up product innovation and pursue transformation initiatives. lt offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions to help manufacturers build future-ready operations.

The partnership with Elisa Smart Factory adds an expanded range of IIoT and smart factory solutions to this portfolio, TCS said in a statement.

"TCS will customise, deploy and maintain these solutions for its customers, leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of their operations. These solutions will enable smarter decision-making across the supply chain, optimise product and operating costs, improve quality, and increase uptime, productivity and throughput," it added.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head of IoT and Engineering Services at TCS, said the company's IoT business framework and smart manufacturing capabilities along with Elisa Smart Factory solutions will enable industrial customers to transform their manufacturing operations and improve operational excellence and flexibility.

"Our commitment and investment in smart manufacturing initiatives will enable customers to transform themselves by leveraging the best solutions across the world," he said.

Kari Terho, General Manager at Elisa Smart Factory, said the enterprise solutions represent a tremendous opportunity for industry manufacturers, especially for companies in the process and discrete manufacturing.

"By partnering with TCS, manufacturers will be able to enjoy benefits like increased quality, yield and machine uptime that are enabled by real-time monitoring, 3D visualisation and advanced analytics," he said. (ANI)

