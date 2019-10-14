TCS named India's overall most outstanding company in Asiamoney's 2019 poll

Singapore, Oct 14 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has been voted as the overall most outstanding company in India and the most outstanding company in India's IT services sector in Asiamoney's 2019 Asia's outstanding companies poll.

Additionally, TCS was recognised as the most awarded company of the decade in India for topping Asiamoney's various investor surveys and awards like the best-managed companies award, the corporate governance poll and Asia's outstanding companies poll -- the most number of times over the last ten years.

Asiamoney's outstanding companies poll is designed to acknowledge listed companies in 12 countries in Asia, that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relation activities, and CSR initiatives.

Over 800 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and research analysts participated in the 2019 poll, casting over 4,000 votes.

"By consistently setting a high standard in governance and leadership, TCS and other top-ranked companies in our polls are serving as exemplars, much to the betterment of all stakeholders across the region," said Asiamoney's Executive Editor Alex Pang.

Kedar Shirali, Global Head of Investor and Analyst Relations at TCS, said: "It is gratifying to be recognised by investors in the region for our efforts to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and for successfully building a business that is rewarding to all stakeholders."

TCS generated consolidated revenues of 521 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31. (ANI)

