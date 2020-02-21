TCS UK recognised among the best big companies to work for

London [UK], Feb 21 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been featured as one of the 25 best big companies to work for in the United Kingdom by The Sunday Times for its outstanding commitment to workplace engagement.

The ranking was announced as part of the largest-selling British newspaper's annual list honouring 25 large corporations having at least 2,000 full-time employees with the highest best companies index scores.

TCS was recognised for its employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up local talent in the UK through professional development initiatives and digital skills programmes.

More than 90 per cent of the company's 19,000 employees in the UK and Ireland have been upskilled in the last two years and further investments are planned in ongoing learning programmes around digital technologies, artificial intelligence and DevOps (a set of practices that combines software development (Dev) and information-technology operations (Ops).

By partnering with some of the UK's largest corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives, TCS grew organically by over 20 per cent in FY 2019, making it one of the top three providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the UK. It is also one of the largest recruiters of IT talent in the country.

TCS' UK workforce is a young and diverse one, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.

The company has also been ranked the number one employer in the UK by the Top Employer Institute for four years in a row.

"With our progressive policies and investments in our people, we have created a vibrant and engaging workplace that provides opportunities to our employees to learn and grow with the organisation and realise their potential," said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland.

"Moreover, our purpose-driven world-view resonates very well with employees who want to work on social causes in the community," he said in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

