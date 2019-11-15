Team India Announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International
Team India Announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.
The finalists were chosen after a thrilling national final held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The trio, Amod Joshi from Ahmedabad, V Gautham Reddy from Hyderabad and Sheena Rawla from Kolkata will proudly represent India at the international level.
India is one of 40 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 which is a global series with over 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The World Final is scheduled to be held in South Africa at Fancourt Golf Resort from March 2-7, 2020.
"For over 45 years, BMW has offered unforgettable experiences to amateur and professional golfers around the world. Being a sport of tremendous joy, golf brings out the best combination of skill and passion in a sportsman. BMW Golf Cup International celebrates this unique spirit and has established itself as the world's largest and most prestigious amateur golfing event. BMW Golf Cup International plays a key role in advancing the sport throughout the community as well as encouraging new budding players," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.
"For BMW customers who are golfers and many other enthusiasts, this is the most important event in the calendar. We congratulate the winners of the National Finals who will proudly represent India on the international stage. Playing at the World Final is an once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will cherish for life. We wish them all the best for top spots and most importantly, we hope that they enjoy a superb game on the course," he added.
Over 1,125 golfers participated in 14 tournaments of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 across 11 cities in India - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata and Gurgaon. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final held in Gurugram.
The winners of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 National Finals are as follows:
Men A
Winner -Amod Joshi
1st Runner Up -Gaurav Agarwal
2nd Runner Up -Uday Kumar
Men B
Winner -V Gautham Reddy
1st Runner Up -Amit Mandgi
2nd Runner Up -Pawan Saluja
Ladies
Winner- Sheena Rawla
1st Runner Up - Dhanalaxmi Rice
2nd Runner Up - Padmashree Reddy
Others
Closest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Men) - ParavKaria
Closest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Ladies) - Dhanalaxmi Rice
Straight Drive (Lufthansa) (Men) -Sumant Poddar
Closest to the Pin (MINI) (Men) - Ashish Sihare
Closest to the Pin (MINI) (Ladies) -Padmashree Reddy
Straight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Men) -Ashish Mittal
Straight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Ladies) - Dhanalaxmi Rice
Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Men) - Angad Luthra
Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Ladies) - Sheena Rawla
An exclusive, invitation-only event, BMW Golf Cup International is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.
BMW Golf Cup International 2019 has three categories - A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 - 28) and Ladies (for handicaps up to 28).
The regional tournament winners of the individual handicap categories compete in the National Final. The victorious trio of the National Final travels to the World Final, which is played at one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:48 IST

Equity indices close the week with marginal gains, Vodafone Idea up 25 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The last trading hour on Friday wiped out early intraday gains but equity parameters closed in the green with marginal gains led by a rally in shares of public sector banks.

Read More
iocl