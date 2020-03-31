Team Up, Fight Cor'ON'a campaign launched for gamers by AORUS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): AORUS, a premium gaming brand by Gigabyte, has announced the 'Team Up. Fight Corona' campaign which is derived from AORUS's brand tag line 'Team Up. Fight On.'

In an endeavour to contribute towards the efforts being made to effectively fight coronaviurs in India, the motive of the campaign is to address the most important aspect of curtailing the spread of the novel virus - self-isolation, where AORUS urges the youngsters to stay home and maintain social distancing which has become the need of the hour.

"We are thinking ahead and making sure we have the best plans in place to help protect our community as their health and safety is our number one priority. This time around we need to come together as a community but virtually. And precisely that is the objective of conducting the online event to keep the youngsters' energies channelized while they are at home during this lock down," said Sashank Bhandaru, Marketing Manager, Gigabyte Technology (India) Pvt Ltd.

"Staying present, being responsible is the key. A perfect way to keep the boredom away, we will be hosting a number of events open for participation for everyone who wants to keep the adrenaline rush going and win some amazing cash prizes," added Sashank Bhandaru.

Here is the event link where participants can get complete information about various events and also register for respective events - https://in.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=1403

Event Details:

* Online CS: GO tournament in association with Seagate - March 28th& 29th 2020

* Online Rocket League tournament - April 3rd & 4th

* Online Rainbow 6 Siege tournament - April 4th & 5th

* Online Apex legends tournament - April 11th

* Online PUBG PC Lite tournament - April 10th, 11th, & 12th

All the events will be telecasted live on AORUS India Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AorusIN/

AORUS will also be hosting a PUBG streamers invitational tournament on April 3rd at 6 pm IST, which is aimed at raising funds for the fight against Corona.

This will be hosted in collaboration with some popular streamers like Shreeman Legend Live, Rakazone, Hydraflick, Gareebooo, Ankita c and Mysterious YT who will be streaming this event live on their channels.

Along with AORUS India's donation of Rs 1,00,000, the streamers will also contribute their earnings towards the cause.

For the first time ever, AORUS will be hosting online Cosplay competition on April 12th 2020, where they will be giving away a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The official hashtags that will be used for this event are - #TeamUpFightCorONa #GamersForHumanity

For further details please reach out to preet.singh@gigabyte.in or sashankb@gigabyte.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

