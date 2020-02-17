TeamViewer launches its latest product 'Remote Access' for professionals working remotely

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote access and remote control solutions, released its new extremely affordable, 'TeamViewer Remote Access' product today in India. The new product is tailor-made for remote work and small support environments for as low as Rs 450 a month.

'Remote Access' from TeamViewer is primarily aimed to support new entrepreneurs of India who want a secure remote working solution based on the world's leading remote connectivity platform at a very affordable price point. This solution gives the freedom to the young business owners to work at 100 per cent productivity from anywhere, on any device.

This has been tailor-made and specifically adapted to suit remote working situations and management of specific server-based environments, for customers who need unlimited anytime access to up to three computers. This product also enables individuals to access their home or office computers securely and on-the-go from any smart mobile device running iOS or Android operating systems.

Remote Access from TeamViewer is offered alongside the existing Business, Premium, and Corporate subscription plans and enhances the TeamViewer portfolio of remote desktop connectivity products - underscoring their vision to connect to anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime.

With TeamViewer Remote Access, customers can leverage TeamViewer's leading connectivity platform, best-in-class performance, and ease-of-use. Remote Access enables connections from all mobile and desktop devices to Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops.

"Our users have frequently requested for a more affordable solution that matches their particular needs of connecting to only a small number of computers," said TeamViewer CMO, Gautam Goswami.

"With TeamViewer Remote Access, we now have a corresponding offer to those requests, where customers can make full use of our connectivity platform without compromising speed, ease-of-use, or security. In this age of ever-increasing demand for productivity - no matter where you are or what device you are carrying - TeamViewer Remote Access helps our customers get their job done efficiently and without distraction or increased travel costs," added Goswami.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

