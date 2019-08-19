Teaser of 'Officer Arjun Singh IPS' starring Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rai Laxmi released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Patriotism is at an all-time high in the Indian film industry and leveraging the current Bollywood vibe, Ek Tera Saath writer and Director Arshad Siddiqui is coming back with yet another action-packed drama - Officer Arjun Singh IPS.

The movie is said to be set in the backdrop of Allahabad and explores the injustice and corruption that has infested the system. The movie stars Gully Boy actor Vijay Raaz in a negative role and Tum Bin actor Priyanshu Chatterjee as the protagonist. Priyanshu has been an A-listed star who has worked in movies such as Bhootnath and Baadshaho. South Indian actress Rai Laxmi is romancing Priyanshu's character - Officer Arjun Singh.

Director Arshad Siddiqui who has previously worked on movies such as Lal Salaam, Market, Memsahab, Dilli Gang, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baaki Hai and most recently Ek Tera Saath is bringing out a story never told before.

He focuses on crucial social issues and the current state of the political and police departments and it is amalgamated in the life of Officer Arjun Singh IPS who is a metaphorical depiction of how an ideal cop should be like and most importantly how a citizen must behave.

The montage shots of the teaser could be deciphered to understand that this new cop means business and will not rest in his pursuit for justice and race to eradicate the cancer of corruption from the system. The movie is produced by Laxmi Narain Pandey Guruji and under the banner of Shreya Films International and is said to be released on 27 September 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

