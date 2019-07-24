10th DT Awards Ceremony
10th DT Awards Ceremony

Tech brands honoured for their Innovative Products at 10th DT Awards

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All speculations to know the Best Tech Brand of 2019 year came to an end when winners of 10th edition of DT Awards were recently announced at a grand Gala Award Night.
DT Awards 2019 successfully concluded at a glittering award night ceremony held at hotel The Suryaa New Delhi. This event was not just an award night, but a landmark gathering for more than 70 tech brands that were recognized and honoured for their great efforts in bringing Best Brand and Product Innovation for Indian customers.
DT Awards is India's premier tech honour which is announced every year to appreciate and reward innovation, excellence and achievements across all tech segments.
The award night brought together over 250 industry leaders under one roof as a family while providing them a great networking opportunity. Government members, eminent personalities, association members, vendors, top IT distributors, dealers, and top performers across IT industry marketplace attended this prestigious event and celebrated the success of award winners.
The evening was graced with the presence of 'Guest Honors' N K Goyal, President, CMAI, Sanjiv Krishen, Chairman, IRIS Computers Ltd, Seema Bhatnagar, Country General Manager, Nexstgo Company Ltd, Manoj Jain, Director, Microtek International Pvt Ltd, Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Manager - India, ECS, Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT, Avneet Marwah, Managing Director, Kodak TV, Amit Pansari, Managing Director, Astrum India, Rakesh Bansal, Managing Director, Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, Parminder Pal Singh, Country Manager - Mobility/E-tail and retail, SanDisk, a Western Digital Brand, Saket Kapur, General Secretary, FAIITA, John Dong, Director, Tenda India and Sanjeev Bajaj, DGM, OP - IDC, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd.
"Continuing our mission to boost growth for technology industry, DT announced the winners of 10th edition of Digital Terminal Awards. DT is pleased to honour brands who really work hard to bring best technology product and solutions for Indian customers. DT Awards has become most sought honour for tech brands to achieve. We feel privileged to conclude this most prestigious annual award ceremony of the ICT industry that witnessed the winners of 10th Best Brand and Product Innovation Honor. This year's gala award night was another huge success as we are dedicated to making each year bigger and better", said Rajeev Ranjan, Publisher and Editor, Digital Terminal.
The award night witnessed the success and celebration of IT communities for their great collaboration and partnership which assist the industry in going with great pace. Apart from networking and entertainment, this night also extended product display platform for many vendors. The platform was also extended support to brands that are looking to strengthen their reach across India. The idea behind this was simply to acknowledge the importance of great partnership between the vendors and partners.
"Tenth edition of DT Awards is a huge success where deserving best tech brands got this prestigious honour. DT has been always working towards inclusive growth of ICT market. We have been truly connecting all dots between vendors and partners for well-being of this industry. Continuing our mission to empower ICT industry, DT announced winners of 10th Best Product & Innovation Honour at a recently concluded gala award night. 'DT Awards 2019' were presented in more than 70 different categories, based on brand value, market survey, channel feedback, partner's strength and editor's choice. This time we got huge response and support from entire industry players", said Jyoti Janda, Executive Editor, Digital Terminal.
At the prestigious DT Awards, Dell honored with in the three categories including Best Laptop Brand 2019, Most Trusted PC Brand in India, Best Gaming Laptop Brand 2019 and Most Effective Digital India Initiative. Acer was named as Best LED Monitor Brand 2019 and its 'Predator Helios Laptop' won Most Selling Gaming Laptop award. Xiaomi won the Best Smartphone category. AMD won two awards in the categories for Best Gaming Graphics Card Brand 2019 and Best Gaming CPU Brand. Tally Solutions also won the awards for Best ERP Solutions Brand 2019 and Best Accounting Solution Brand whereas Gigabyte named the winner of Best Motherboard Brand 2019 Award. ASUS also won three awards including Best Gaming Motherboard 2019, Most Advanced Graphics Card and Fastest Growing Mini PC. Winners of DT Awards 2019 were announced in more than 70 award categories.
The event was supported by Dell, AMD, Western Digital, Acer, Astrum, AVITA, Gigabyte, TP-Link, Konica Minolta, ESET, Rapoo, ECS, Tenda, Kodak TV, Uniline, LIVA, Corsair, MSI, Cooler Master, Microtek, Ambrane, ASRock, Belkin, Iris Computers, Zion, ASRock Rack, Tally Solutions, D-Link and Kaspersky. The Media activities and event was executed and managed by News Dot Media Private Limited.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

