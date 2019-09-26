Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of 5G Devices Globally

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, to support leading mobile operators achieve their goals of successfully deploying new 5G devices.

Due to low latency and high range, 5G devices will be the key catalyst behind the expansion of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications, that is, passing of information from a vehicle to any entity like vehicle, infrastructure and grid that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa.

"The successful rollout of 5G is critical for the promotion of the next phase of digital transformation. Tech Mahindra is betting big on the 5G opportunity and is looking at the global markets to achieve growth. The 5G market is moving quickly and our collaboration with Keysight will enable us to provide the customers an environment which supports the accelerated 5G lifecycle," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head - Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahindr.

Tech Mahindra will leverage Keysight's 5G protocol and radio frequency/radio resource management (RF/RRM) carrier acceptance toolsets which are part of the Keysight's suite of 5G network emulation solutions. The solutions will be offered to communication service providers (CSPs) and telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs) which will help leading 5G mobile operators deliver a superior subscriber experience.

"We're pleased that Tech Mahindra has chosen Keysight to help them address key 5G test requirements mandated by mobile operators, device makers and various standards. By offering a strong portfolio of 5G carrier acceptance solutions adopted by a connected mobile ecosystem, we're accelerating global 5G commercialization of multi-mode devices in different form factors," said Kailash Narayanan, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Wireless Test Group.

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization.

Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios.

As part of its TechMNxt Charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next gen technologies to cater to the customer's evolving and dynamic needs. As a leading digital transformation company, Tech Mahindra continues to deliver tangible business value and experiences to solve real business problems.

