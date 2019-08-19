Tech Mahindra and  Loomba Foundation join hands to support cause of Widowhood

New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced today its collaboration with The Loomba Foundation - a United Nations (UN) accredited global charity supporting widows and their children.

The collaboration will facilitate employment-oriented skill training for widows and their children in India with focus on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. TMF will support the training needs of the students selected by the Loomba Foundation at its state-of-the-art academies in digital technologies and healthcare.

The initiative was announced at a lunch hosted by the British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, to mark the initiative 'Cycling For Widows By Chris Parsons' from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, 4,500 Kilometres in 45 days.

"At Tech Mahindra we believe skilling is core to building the future of our nation. We are delighted in joining hands with the Loomba Foundation in championing the cause of widows and their children through skill development in India, with focus on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. I am confident that this collaboration will bring joy, happiness and employment opportunities for the widows and their families", said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra.

The SMART (Skills-for-Market Training) programme will be held at Tech Mahindra Foundation's Healthcare and Digital Media Academies and will focus on facilitating job opportunities for these students. TMF's SMART programme has successfully trained 90,000+ young women and men across 110 centres. TMF will drive the cause for widows and their children along with the Loomba Foundation through skilling.

"We are truly pleased to be associated with Tech Mahindra in India and hope to work with them for a long time", said Lord Raj Loomba CBE, Philanthropist, Founder of The Loomba Foundation and a member of the House of Lords.

"At the Loomba Foundation, it is our endeavour to empower 1,00,000 widows and their children over the next 5 years in India along with partners like Tech Mahindra Foundation. We laud Tech Mahindra's earnest efforts in enhancing the employability opportunities for the widows and their children", he added.

Tech Mahindra Foundation's academies are state-of-the-art centres providing a blend of classroom, practical and on-the-job training. The academies closely engage with the industry for constant curriculum upgradation and placements.

