Tech Mahindra bags INR 500 crore Smart City project from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra Ltd, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced today its largest smart city project worth INR 500 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Asia's richest municipal corporation.

Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

The project will be executed in a period of 1 year implementation and the operations and maintenance for 5 years. It has been budgeted under the Prime Minister's Smart Cities mission.

As part of its largest Smart City project, Tech Mahindra will provide a robust, reliable and sustainable ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including City Network, Smart Water, Smart Sewerage, Smart Traffic, Smart Parking, Smart Environment, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) Surveillance, Integrated Control and Command Center, Data Center and Disaster Recovery center etc.

Tech Mahindra would also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts, and information processing to support the city's administration.

Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC said, "As part of our citizen and civil-welfare service mandate, we are committed to offering improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering seamless smart city experience. Through this engagement with Tech Mahindra consortium, we aim to fulfil our vision of transforming Pimpri Chinchwad with the use of cutting edge technologies."

The win reiterates Tech Mahindra's expertise towards driving smart city initiatives of the government through its fortified portfolio of smart city projects including Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik and Jaipur.

Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra said, "We, at Tech Mahindra, are bullish about growth opportunities emerging out of the India market, particularly the government sector initiatives. Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. It extends our vision of supporting the government's Smart Cities agenda to strengthen nation-building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust $ 5 Trillion Indian economy."

Located in Pune, Maharashtra, Pimpri Chinchwad is one of the best-developed industrial belt of the state accommodating many reputed industrial houses and business conglomerates of the country. The thriving industrial belt comprises of over 6,000 units in the large, medium and small sectors, mainly from the engineering and automobile industries. The city has been thus seeking new ways of maximizing business value and transforming into a Smart City by embedding smart devices, sensors, and actuators within the physical space and infrastructure of the city.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to cater to the customer's evolving and dynamic needs. As a leading digital transformation company, Tech Mahindra continues to deliver tangible business value and experiences to solve real business problems.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


