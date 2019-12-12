Tech Mahindra bags Rs 500 crore smart city project in Pune

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Digital transformation provider Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its largest smart city project worth Rs 500 crore from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Asia's richest municipal corporation.

Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

Located in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad is one of the best-developed industrial belt of Maharashtra accommodating over 6,000 units in the large, medium and small sectors, mainly from the engineering and automobile industries.

It has been seeking new ways of maximising business value and transforming into a smart city by embedding smart devices, sensors, and actuators within physical space and infrastructure of the city.

The project will be executed in a period of one year, implementation and the operations and maintenance for five years. It has been budgeted under the Prime Minister's Smart Cities Mission.

Tech Mahindra will provide a sustainable information and communication technology infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including city network, smart water, smart sewerage, smart traffic, smart parking, smart environment, closed-circuit television surveillance, integrated control and command centre, data centre and disaster recovery centre.

The company will also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts and information processing to support the city's administration, it said in a statement. (ANI)

