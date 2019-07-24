Tech Mahindra Focuses on Banking and Citizen Services in Bangladesh
Tech Mahindra Focuses on Banking and Citizen Services in Bangladesh

Tech Mahindra focuses on banking and citizen services to fuel digital growth in Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced today its focus on banking, transport and citizen services sectors to fuel digital business growth in Bangladesh.
Tech Mahindra aims at addressing the growing business opportunities in the region, under the digital transformation charter of Bangladesh by leveraging innovative and next generation technologies.
In the banking space, Tech Mahindra is focusing on digitization of core banking processes, customer experience, customer relationship management and security. The aim is to drive digital transformation for large banks and move towards a cashless economy. Further, since Bangladesh is heavily dependent on water transportation, ports modernization and digitization is another area where next generation technologies can be leveraged to drive growth in the region.
Also, with an aim to strengthen citizen services by leveraging digital technologies, Tech Mahindra is focused on public service modernization in Bangladesh to drive ease of living for citizens. This would focus on making smart cities more citizen-friendly and sustainable.
"India-Bangladesh ties continue to play an instrumental role in fostering economic growth of the two countries. We look forward to creating more value for both the economies and supporting Bangladesh through its digitsation journey", said Riva Ganguly, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh
"The Information and Communication Technology sector is a key priority sector for the government, and we are investing heavily in training the local talent to fuel the digitization process. Our endeavor is to make citizen service easier and generate job employment in the coming days. I am happy that a global technology leader like Tech Mahindra is supporting and participating in realizing the digital Bangladesh vision", said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Division.
"Bangladesh is amongst the most prominent emerging markets in the Asian region, and we are seeing a healthy traction amongst leading enterprises to leverage digital technologies for sustainable development and growth. Tech Mahindra looks forward to leverage its global expertise in digital transformation, and nurture the local talent in next gen technologies to make the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision a reality", said Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs and Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra.
Tech Mahindra currently offers a diverse range of professional services globally to clients in the Telecom and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space. As part of its expansion strategy, Tech Mahindra aims to focus on digital transformation projects in both government as well as private sector across various industries.
As part of TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra aims to leverage its global expertise in the use of cutting-edge digital technologies such as blockchain, 5g-telecom of the future, artificial intelligence, cyber security, automation, robotics, and Internet of Things to develop solutions that cater to the rapid evolving needs of the citizens in Bangladesh.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:27 IST

Mountain Echoes, the Bhutan Festival of arts, literature and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rich with words and ideas, centered on the theme 'many lives, many stories', the 10th edition of Mountain Echoes Festival of arts, literature and culture seeks to explore the depth of human experiences through stories from distinguished sp

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:26 IST

Canara Bank net profit up 17 pc in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): State-owned Canara Bank said on Wednesday its net profit in the April to June quarter rose 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 329 crore due to improved asset quality and lower provisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:02 IST

India jumps five notches to rank 52nd in Global Innovation Index 2019

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India has jumped five notches to rank 52nd in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019 of 129 countries released in the national capital on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:47 IST

Trade Unions clubbing together to stop TwoForOne.in

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): It has been only a matter of a few months since the birth of TwoForOne.in, and already they have grabbed enough attention that they are facing strong opposition and backlash from angry and frustrated trade unions that are panicking.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:42 IST

40 percent of digital payments will be driven by Tier 2...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solution company launched the second edition of its compelling report, 'The Era of Rising Fintech' today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:38 IST

Tech brands honoured for their Innovative Products at 10th DT Awards

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All speculations to know the Best Tech Brand of 2019 year came to an end when winners of 10th edition of DT Awards were recently announced at a grand Gala Award Night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:17 IST

Jubliant Foodworks clocks 10 pc jump in revenue of Rs 940 crore in Q1

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said on Wednesday its operating revenue jumped to Rs 940 crore during first fiscal quarter, up 9.9 per cent from Rs 855 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:12 IST

Sensex falls 135 points as IMF cuts economic forecast; metal and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased morning gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday and continued their downward slide for the fifth consecutive day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its forecast for global and Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:35 IST

Social Commerce startup GlowRoad in talks to raise Series C round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru-based social commerce startup GlowRoad is in talks to raise Series C round from undisclosed investors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:32 IST

CG Consumer Electricals' net profit at Rs 123 crore, up 17.6 pc y-o-y

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said on Wednesday its profit after tax for first quarter (April to June) 2019-20 was at Rs 122.6 crore, up by 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:55 IST

UPL raises €100 million working capital loan at zero rate of interest

Maharashtra (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Agrochemicals manufacturer UPL said on Wednesday it has raised 100 million euros (about Rs 775 crore) of working capital loan at zero per cent rate of interest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:43 IST

Fitch downgrades Tata Motors to BB- with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded the long-term issuer default rating of Tata Motors Limited to BB- from BB with a negative outlook.

Read More
iocl