Tech Mahindra signs multi-year pact to accelerate AT&T's technology transformation

Dallas (Texas) [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate its IT network application, shared systems modernisation and movement to the cloud.

Tech Mahindra will assume management of many applications which support AT&T's network and shared systems.

The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 5G network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024.

The comprehensive programme will help drive sustainable operational improvement across the network and software development domains.

"This includes optimising our core operations and modernising our internal network applications to accelerate innovation as we march forward to our goal of a nationwide 5G network by the first half of 2020," said Jon Summers, Chief Information Officer at AT&T Communications.

C P Gumani, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said this is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra's long-standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future a reality.

The transformation roadmap also aims to optimise AT&T's IT application footprint by aggregating functionalities while optimising business processes, costs, efficiencies and overall quality.

(ANI)

