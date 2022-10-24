Tech Mahindra teams up with Mobility in Harmony for EV sector

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has announced that it has partnered with Foxconn-initiated Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, an open electric vehicle (EV) alliance that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry.

The company has said this partnership will focus on developing sustainable mobility solutions and building the next generation of EVs, autonomous driving solutions, and mobility service applications that can deliver value for stakeholders in the mobility industry.

As part of the partnership, the homegrown IT firm will help MIH build the software-defined car architecture and platforms and will provide its software, design development, and consulting expertise to deliver value to customers and stakeholders. It will also focus on leveraging key technologies and developing reference designs and standards to bridge the gap for alliance members, enabling accelerated innovation and shorter development cycles.



Narasimham RV, Global Head for Integrated Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The Indian electric vehicle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 65.1 per cent (2022-2029). At Tech Mahindra, we aim to contribute to this growth and our partnership with MIH Consortium is a step forward in this direction. Together with MIH Consortium, we will focus on making EV cars a reality by 2025 by creating intelligent, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions and infrastructure. We are confident that our technical prowess in the automotive sector and decades of experience in the field of engineering coupled with MIH Consortium's strong expertise in mobility will help generate ground-breaking results in the EV market".

The MIH consortium currently has over 2,460 members from 65 countries and regions. The organisation is working toward creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration across the mobility industry's key original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, and electronic stability programs (ESPs) to standardise EV technologies to spearhead the electric vehicle revolution.

Jack Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, MIH Consortium, said, "We at MIH are very pleased to have Tech Mahindra on board with our consortium as they bring close to 26 years of deep automotive domain expertise to the alliance. Their lead into the EV vehicle technologies would very well add immense value to the alliance and its members in furthering the vision of creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. I look forward to welcoming Tech Mahindra into the Alliance and foresee them to be a very critical player in this consortium." (ANI)

