techARC
techARC

techARC launches digital programme '10 years of smart phone for All'

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:14 IST

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): techARC, a technology start-up analytics, research and consulting services firm, has announced the launch of an exclusive mega digital programme '10 years of Smartphone for all', a series of webinars and activities to highlight important events of the last 10 years in the smartphone industry, with an aim to set up a platform to shape the next decade.
Through techFLIX, a tech knowledge on demand service (webinar), techARC will hold an exclusive bi-monthly series on smartphones, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 3 pm IST. The topic of the episode is 'Smartphones of the Future'. The series is exclusively sponsored by Qualcomm. techARC will also be conducting podcasts and CEO interviews along with releasing detailed essays, flipbooks and info-graphics on important milestones of the smartphone ecosystem.
"India has been among early markets to experience smartphones in all of its avatars. However, the real journey picked up after the first Android Smartphone was introduced in June 2009. Today, the Smartphone has become the most essential personal device and immersed several gadgets which would be on our desks. Through this event, we aim to storify the first decade of smartphones in India as well as enable a thought leadership platform for India to achieve 1 billion Smartphone users in the next 5-8 years. The programme will create a digital repository of information, insights and stories about the journey so far. We welcome every player connected to the Smartphone industry to be part of this event and share their expertise", said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.
The programme is expected to generate a minimum of 6 million views through year-long engagement across various content elements.
Some of the key themes of the event are:
2G to 4G smartphones in India. From voice to data orientation
Selling of smartphones - online to offline to omnichannel
Manufacturing of smartphones in India
Evolution of major components - Chipset, Display, Battery, OS, etc
Smartphone - the hub of commerce, social, sharing economy
Watershed moments in Indian Smartphone industry
The programme is supported by Broadband India Forum, Gizmore India and Kommune Brand Communications pvt Ltd
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:15 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquires 'Jaypore'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited begins a new chapter in its growth story with 100 per cent acquisition of 'Jaypore'; an Indian online and offline retailer, that offers curated collections of handmade, handwov

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:06 IST

Decorpot - a home interior design giant in the making

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Purchasing a dream home is never easy. Interior designing, is yet another example where most of the times people have to trust the samples, without knowing the output.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:40 IST

Wholesale online marketplace Beldara expands to Europe, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The contemporary business world is shaping itself digitally in various aspects and today, the e-commerce industry is making all the noise. The freedom to purchase anything just by clicking a button on your mobile is changing the way people think of

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Merck Foundation together with First Lady of Burundi release...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First lady of Burundi and her foundation, Buntu Foundation, released an empowering song, a theme song for Merck more than a Mother campaign as a courtesy to

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:10 IST

Digital media changing the face of Press Releases

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/Digpu): Press Releases were originally defined as an official statement issued to newspapers giving information on a particular matter, as defined by Wikipedia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:08 IST

Russian education fair 2019: a golden opportunity for medical students

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:25 IST

Big data to improve quality of macro-economic aggregates, says government

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Monday it is proposing to establish a National Data Warehouse on Official Statistics which will leverage technology and use big data analytical tools to improve the quality of macro-economic aggregates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Innovation by 7th graders to save the ocean

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our oceans have long been used as an intentional dumping ground for all sorts of waste including plastic, sewage, industrial run-off and chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:16 IST

CSS Corp wins "Digital Company of the Year 2019" at BTVI...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company, announced it has won the 'Digital Company of the Year 2019' at the recently concluded BTVI Business Leader of the Year Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:07 IST

Six mega trends driving nutritional and dietary changes in Asia,...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cargill along with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released a report titled 'Food for Thought', as part of a five-part research series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:26 IST

Equities trade higher, Nifty settles at 11,923

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Monday with decent gains in IT stocks during the last hour of the session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protecti

Read More
iocl