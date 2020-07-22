Techcloudpro helps enterprises realize digital efficiencies, automating ERP processes for an efficient value stream with SuiteSpots - their new range of business connectors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Techcloudpro, a fast growing certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider has just launched SuiteSpots - their new range of business connectors which enable integration of Amazon, Magento, Salesforce, and Shopify with the powerful Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

For small and medium enterprises, automating the backend is essential to realizing increased operational and business process efficiencies. Techcloudpro meets the enterprise where they are in their digital transformation journey, quickly and easily helping them take their next steps towards digitization.

With the disruption created by pandemic and high probability of such disruptions in future too, it has become imperative for businesses to get digitized, switch to cloud and Techcloudpro enables them to be 'Future Ready' while strengthening the 'Digital India' movement.

"The rising SME and MSME demand for ERP systems in India is something Techcloudpro has been preparing for," said Jithesh Manoharan, CEO of Techcloudpro and parent company, Vibing World, Inc.

"SMEs need more than a powerful ERP system; they need the expertise of a company that can come in, assess where they are, where they need to go, and take them there quickly to gain the competitive edge. This is the differentiator of Techcloudpro - our implementation, support, and training services - our expertise," added Jithesh.

"Pursuing growth successfully requires a SME to address issues like the gap between IT and business practices, bringing data applications together, and integrating management of main business processes, which our ERP systems and applications support," said Ajay Dhar, Global Chief Product Officer, Techcloudpro. "With this convergence of processes and systems, the SME is able to control OpEx, comply with policies and regulations more easily, and is freer to innovate."

SuiteSpots is a set of proprietary business connectors developed over years of insights gathered working with Techcloudpro clients. SuiteSpots connectors facilitate:

* Automated Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) & Refunds, due to its Open API, the application can be integrated with any E-commerce platform's RMA application to ensure that refunds/cancellations/returns are handled properly.

* AI powered Least Cost Shipping

* Easy, low cost customization & deployment

A key feature for Indian businesses also includes integration of a GST bundle that automates a huge part of taxation process with automatic calculation of GST values and easier filing. Techcloudpro provides this as an add-on to businesses looking to subscribe to & implement NetSuite Cloud ERP.

Rising small and medium enterprise (SME) demand for ERP systems is Techcloudpro's target, zeroing in on the Indian supply chain in manufacturing, retail, services (healthcare, hospitality, IT, etc.) and wholesale distribution industries.

The ERP software market is poised to grow by USD 18.91 billion during 2020-2024, according to industry analyst Technavio. According to the report, a key market driver is SME demand. The cloud-based ERP market segment is cited to account for the largest ERP market share during the forecast period.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

