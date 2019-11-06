National CSR Award, West Zone goes to Technip India
National CSR Award, West Zone goes to Technip India

TechnipFMC in India receives National CSR Award from the President of India

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TechnipFMC has been recognized with India's most prestigious award, the National CSR Award (NCSRA), in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Challenging Circumstances, West Zone.
The NCSRA has been introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of CSR. In total, 19 initiatives across India were selected, out of 525+ entries.
Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director of TechnipFMC's India Operating Center, received the award from the President, Ram Nath Kovind at the NCSRA ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, India, in presence of the country's Finance and Corporate Affair Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, the State Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
"Representing TechnipFMC, we are very pleased and honoured to receive the award for our impact-driven environment initiatives and skill development workshops especially tailored for women in Dahej, Gujarat. As a responsible energy player, we are committed to develop innovative and technology-driven sustainable solutions to promote clean energy, inclusive and diverse workforce and contribute to the communities' well-being," said Bhaskar Patel.
"We are privileged to be recognized for our sustained efforts to drive economic, social and environmental changes in the ecosystem through our diversified CSR program, 'Seed of Hope'. We are motivated to integrate social welfare in the corporate culture," said Swayantani Ghosh, Communications, CSR and Sustainability Head for TechnipFMC's India Operating Center.
'Seed of Hope' is designed to accelerate inclusive growth of the local communities near TechnipFMC Modular Manufacturing Yard, Dahej. Since 2015, TechnipFMC initiated various sustainable initiatives in Gujarat, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and other states across India in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals resulting in:
* Improved quality of education for more than 6,000 children through primary education support;
* Skills development training on vocational trades and empowering more than 800 women by providing training on livelihood, thus generating opportunities;
* Promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for 1,900 girl children through installation of mini science centres at local schools in 5 states; and
* Environmental sustainability with the installation of 100 biogas plants and distribution of smokeless cooking stoves to rural women.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl