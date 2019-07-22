The Indian IT-ITES industry continues to be a net hirer
The Indian IT-ITES industry continues to be a net hirer

Technology automation improves productivity, makes workers more efficient

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:16 IST

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): Automation in various industries has not replaced workers but improved their productivity and given them time to focus on other tasks involving complex decision-making and social interactions, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Monday.
The IT industry is undergoing a transformative change and adoption of new technologies creates jobs, increases productivity and raises demand for skilled workers, he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
The Indian IT-ITES industry continues to be a net hirer and provides on-the-job training, said the minister.
According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the Indian IT/ITES industry employed 41.38 lakh professionals in 2018-19, adding about 1.7 lakh employees from the previous year.
Gangwar said the government and the industry have come together to re-skill and up-skill 20 lakh employees in the IT sector over five years.
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM to collaborate and strengthen cooperation while re-skilling employees.
The minister said the Directorate General of Training introduced new disciplines last year to keep pace with technological innovations.
They include geo-informatics assistant, aeronautical structure and equipment fitter, additive manufacturing technician (3D printing), drone pilot, electrician power distribution, technical mechatronics, solar technician (electrical), Internet of Things (IoT), soil testing and crop management. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:00 IST

Secure your retirement with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recent research and studies have shown that only 1 in 3 people in our country set aside a sum of money, towards their retirement fund.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:41 IST

OYO enables 2000 plus hotel owners to benefit from cash in bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest, China's second largest, the world's third largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, announced that it has already dispensed over Rs 45 crore under its rece

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:40 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers 74 types of pocket insurance to plan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd - India's most diversified NBFC brings to you 74 types of affordable Pocket Insurance products to help you stay protected against the small uncertainties in life which can quickly add

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:16 IST

Rudhraksh Jaiswal upcoming talented child actor bags a Hollywood film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/Newsvoir): Rudhraksh Jaiswal in one of the upcoming talented child actors in the Indian Hindi tele-serial circuit who by his limited time presence on screen has been able to garner the attention of the audiences.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Inter-ministerial group recommends banning of virtual currencies

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): An inter-ministerial committee has recommended banning cryptocurrencies in the country and imposing penalties for activities connected with them, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:05 IST

GSK Pharma profit jumps to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced 35 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 113.5 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal from Rs 88.6 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30 last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Sensex closes 306 points lower, banking and financial services drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide on Monday with selling pressure more pronounced in banking and financial services amid muted global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:38 IST

Dr Sohini Sastri Felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dr Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, was felicitated with the prestigious 'Pride of the Nation' award by the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC A

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:17 IST

Turner's Aviation Journey: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the third busiest airport in India, is undergoing a major expansion that is set to be an architectural marvel on its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:06 IST

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY20 net profit jumps 45 pc at Rs 701 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bandhan Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 701 crore during April to June, up 45 per cent from Rs 482 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:51 IST

GEFCO group looks to strengthen India operations; appoints...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 22 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): GEFCO India, subsidiary of the GEFCO Group, the world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Kumar M.V. as the CEO and MD of India operation

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:33 IST

OBC's Q1 net profit at Rs 112 cr on better asset quality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 112.7 crore during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 due to better asset quality and fewer provisions.

Read More
iocl