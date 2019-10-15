Technology to drive advances in passenger experience and infrastructure: IATA

Warsaw [Poland], Oct 15 (ANI) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on governments and industry to work together to make the best use of modern technology to put the passenger at the centre of the journey and to achieve greater efficiency from infrastructure.

The call came during the opening address by IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac at the IATA Global Airport and Passenger Symposium here.

"Biometric technology has the power to transform the passenger experience. Airlines are strongly behind the One ID initiative. The priority now is ensuring there is regulation in place to support the vision of a paperless travel experience that will also ensure that their data is well protected," he said.

IATA's One ID initiative is helping the industry to transition towards a day when passengers can move from the curb to gate using a single biometric travel token such as a face, fingerprint or iris scan.

On baggage, airlines and airports are working together to implement tracking at key journey points, such as loading onto and off of aircraft. In June, airlines committed to the global deployment of radio frequency identification (RFID) for baggage tracking.

"The industry has solutions for both these passenger expectations -- the One ID initiative and RFID for baggage tracking. Both need the support of stakeholders, including governments," said de Juniac.

Infrastructure will also play a key role in meeting customer expectations. Developing infrastructure that can cope with future demand, without relying on ever-bigger airports, is essential.

In cooperation with Airports Council International (ACI), the NEXTT (New Experience Travel Technologies) initiative explores important changes in technology and processes to improve operational efficiency and the customer experience, said de Juniac.

"Accommodating growth by building bigger and bigger airports will be challenging from a public policy perspective. NEXTT provides a major opportunity to focus on using the latest industry technology standards for a sustainable future," he said.

