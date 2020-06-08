Technosoft announces appointment of Sean Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Southfield (Michigan) [USA]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Technosoft, a global provider of digital experience solutions, today announced that Sean Narayanan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will join the Board of Directors of Technosoft.

In his new role, Sean will guide Technosoft with a mandate on focusing the company to specialize in helping organizations improve their digital experience by leveraging its expertise in AI, analytics, and cloud technologies.

Sean joins Technosoft from Atos, a global leader in digital transformation with annual revenues of Euro 12 billion, where he was a Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of the Euro 4 billion Business and Platform Solutions division which included consulting, digital, and the applications business for the company.

"I am pleased to welcome Sean to Technosoft," said Technosoft Co-Founder and Chairman, Radha Gurusamy.

"Sean is a visionary technology leader and he embraces the customer-centric approach which is part of our corporate DNA. He brings a proven track record of transformation to his new role at Technosoft," said Gurusamy.

"Technosoft has a strong legacy of agility and helping Fortune 500 customers," said Sean Narayanan.

"I am honored to join Radha in our mission to help our customers improve their digital experience and transform the company," said Narayanan.

Prior to Atos, Sean was Chief Business Officer at LiquidHub (now Capgemini), a digital customer engagement company. He also spent many years in executive leadership positions at NASDAQ listed firms iGATE (now Capgemini) as Chief Delivery Officer and at Cognizant as Vice President.

Sean has a bachelors degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy, India, and a masters degree from the University of Oklahoma. Sean will operate out of Princeton, NJ.

