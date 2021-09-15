TechTrends: How new-age software engineering is transforming education

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK): A software engineer course has many job opportunities for aspiring candidates. With the boom in educational technology, the implementation of new-age software tools has made the process of learning convenient and interesting.

Implementation of New-Age Software Tools in Education

Educational technology has transformed the sector. New-age software engineering has helped the education system evolve in the following aspects.

Multimedia Educational Tools

Multimedia presentations are possible in both online and offline learning. Teachers can now use animation, video content, and provide live lectures. These educational technologies make learning flexible and allow teachers to accommodate students with different learning capabilities.

Interactive and Inclusive Approach

The entire approach towards teaching and learning has transformed with the advancement in educational software applications. Students who are not comfortable participating in a classroom can interact with teachers through online sessions. Teachers are now able to use different software applications to help students learn comfortably.

Collaborative Teaching

Various institutions are investing in online classes. The implementation of new-age software tools allows teachers and students to stay connected. This same technology allows teachers to collaborate on different topics. Students learn better when they are exposed to different perspectives.

Educators are trying to use as many innovative solutions as possible. The use of software applications has introduced several new trends in education. These trends in new-age educational software include:

E-learning

E-learning involves the delivery of educational content through online platforms. E-learning is not only for schools that are conducting classes online but also for businesses to train new employees. Such platforms help educators introduce online activities that are interactive and engaging for learners.



Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology has improved data storage for educational institutes. This technology helps to expand databases and helps to create unlimited storage. Blockchain technology also helps to encrypt data and enable transparent transactions of data.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence helps to automate the grading of multiple-choice tests and other activities that teachers have to do on a regular basis. Schools can also use AI to track the progress of various students.

Video Education

Videos are interesting for most students. The visualization of topics helps students learn faster. Schools usually use animated videos to teach difficult topics. Video education is also ideal for explaining complex topics in a very simple manner.

Personalized learning is possible through the implementation of software engineering in education. Educators can use learning analytics to create better experiences like immersive learning for students.

How can you land a job in software engineering?

Engineering students who are interested in working for educational platforms can pursue software engineering courses. Certification programs in software engineering for Cloud, blockchain and IoT are available.

Courses have been designed by institutions like IIT Guwahati and the E&ICT Academy. Students with a bachelor's degree in engineering can apply for SCBI certificate courses. These new-age software engineering courses have curricula designed by IIT academicians and industry experts. With specialization in Cloud, blockchain and IoT, students are taught to deal with real-world situations through several industry projects.

Certificate courses provide live sessions for students. This helps students interact and communicate with instructors. While students learn to use new-age software tools in different business projects, they can also develop skills to use software engineering in the education sector. Industry mentors assist students in gaining hands-on training and experience.

GitHub project portfolios allow students to interview for jobs in their areas of interest. Software development courses can help students land prestigious jobs in the industry.

