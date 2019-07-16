TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at Rs 14999

TECNO Phantom 9 available on Flipkart
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the successful launch of the flagship 'PHANTOM 9' by TECNO, the global premium smart phone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.
Priced at Rs 14,999, the TECNO PHANTOM 9 comes with industry-first features from in-display fingerprint scanner to Dual Front Flashlight with 32 MP Selfie camera to strikingly beautiful Lapland Aurora design 3D Back cover with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Amoled display. The TECNO Phantom 9 ticks all the boxes for premium smart phone features at an attractive price-point.
In line with its brand philosophy of 'Expect More' TECNO has been consistent in redefining the smart phone camera and deliver best in class features in the mid-range segment. With this launch, it has further broken the clutches of mediocrity with features that help achieve and do more than ever.
Adding more cheer to the excitement of consumers, the new TECNO PHANTOM 9 comes with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and TECNO's unique '111 promise' under which it offers 1-time screen replacement, 100 days' free replacement, and 1-month (12+1) extended warranty.
Key highlights of TECNO PHANTOM 9:
* The sale starts on July 17th at 12 noon
* No cost EMI's from Rs 419/month
* Extra 10 per cent discount on SBI cards
In-display fingerprint sensor: TECNO PHANTOM 9 becomes the first smart phone under 15k segment to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. It incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen unlocking.
AI triple rear camera: The back camera comes in a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configurations for the primary camera, ultra-wide-angle and a depth sensor respectively. Together, they provide good landscapes, low-light portrait images, as well as a special feature of microspur, supports focusing on objects within 2.5 cm. Additionally, it also comes equipped with Google Lens features, for smart identification of objects automatically popping up all the relevant information for your easiest reach.
AI selfie camera: The front camera of TECNO PHANTOM 9 is equipped with 32MP High resolution selfie camera which uses the second generation of camera technology 4-in-1 pixel which ensures high-definition resolution. The Hair Crack Dual Flashlight ensures brighter, more stunning selfies irrespective of any scene, especially low light ones.
Unmatched Full-fledged view: TECNO PHANTOM 9 offers delightful video streaming experience with its 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED, 600 Nits brightness and 91.47 per cent screen to body ratio, it gives more screen space that allows users to see more. The smart phone is also visually appealing inspired by Aurora styling. The 3D back cover outlines the interplay of nano-halographic lines of light and rain jazzing up the auroras with a mystifying S-pattern. The device is distinctly slender with 7.75mm and ultra-light at just 164g weight. The optimized body arc curvature at 40 degrees, fluidic design at corners and smooth edges make the device easy to hold in the hand.
More Storage Capability: Powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 processor, based on 12nm technology coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 12nm technology help is making the smartphone faster and power efficient. The phone also comes with a further expandable memory by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
Decent Battery Life: The TECNO PHANTOM 9 is packed with a 3500mAh battery to ensure your handset does not quite run out of charge during multi-tasking.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl