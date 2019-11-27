Tejas Networks enters into strategic pact with BEL, bags orders worth Rs 60 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Tejas Networks said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence solution provider Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

The deal covers strategic cooperation covering the use of Tejas' optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic and export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the Make-in-India programme.

Tejas said it recently received purchase orders totalling over Rs 60 crore from BEL for supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects which include the Kerala Fibre Optic Network, defence communication networks and smart city projects.

BEL's Director for Marketing Anandi Ramalingam said communication technology is becoming a critical part of defence systems and having an indigenous eco-system is important to address long-term strategic needs.

She said BEL has proven capabilities in delivering projects that require complex electronic system design, engineering and production while Tejas is strong in R&D-led, high-technology product development for optical and data communication.

"We expect to create a strong indigenous R&D-driven eco-system, which will reduce our dependence on foreign technology and boost high-value, indigenous electronics manufacturing within the country in line with the Make in India programme," added Ramalingam.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said the partnership will enable the company to offer modern optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and internationally.

"It will also diversify our customer base across a wider set of networking applications and domains," he said in a statement.

Tejas designs, develops and sells networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

Its products utilise programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top 10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

