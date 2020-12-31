Tejas Networks wins $13 million deal from Southeast Asia region

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Tejas Networks said on Thursday it has received a purchase order of 13 million dollars (about Rs 95 crore) from a leading telecommunications service provider in Southeast Asia.

Tejas will supply and install TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products (TJ1400UCB) to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed in a year.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO, said TJ1400UCB provides flexibility to rapidly rollout broadband services on optical fibre, wireless or copper media as per available infrastructure at affordable costs.

"Tejas was selected because of our cutting-edge products as well as our vast experience in timely rollouts of large-scale broadband access and optical transmission networks around the globe, including India's BharatNet and Railway Wi-Fi projects," he said in a statement.

Nayak said the project in Southeast Asia will enable a sizable rural population to experience tangible benefits of high-speed, reliable and affordable wireless internet for the first time.

Tejas Networks is ranked among top 10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents. (ANI)