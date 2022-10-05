Tejas Networks wins "Best Made in India Telecom Innovation award" at India Mobile Congress (IMC)

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has won the "Best Made in India Telecom Innovation" award at IMC yesterday.

The company won the award for its ultra-converged broadband networking product, TJ1400 UCB, that has been fully designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Sanjay Nayak, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are honoured to be selected for this prestigious award and thank the jury for their strong endorsement of our 'Designed and Made in India' innovation. TJ1400 UCB is the world's first ultra-converged broadband networking equipment to combine wireless RAN (4G/5G), xPON-based fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), multi-gigabit IP/Ethernet access and packet-optical transmission technologies in a single, compact shelf. We have seen strong customer success for this versatile product, which has been installed in all major public and private sector networks in India and in several international carrier networks."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "The innovation and unique software-defined hardware™ architecture of TJ1400 UCB is a testimony to the outstanding engineering and R&D talent available in Tejas. The recent addition of 4G/5G wireless RAN capabilities vastly expands the addressable market for this product. TJ1400 UCB offers a very compelling value proposition to our customers who now get the flexibility to offer mobile as well as various wireline services from a single equipment, saving them significant amount of capex and opex, and potentially translating to lower service costs for consumers."

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.



For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

