Telecom Minister launches multi-access Internet of Things device to bridge gaps in infra, services

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Giving an impetus to the 'Make in India mission' pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched Sensorise's SenseIT Energy MAID, a multi-access Internet of Things (IoT) device, which helps in bridging the gaps in infrastructure, technology and services with a diligent contribution to regulations to drive machine-to-machine (M2M) adoption in India.

The new technology is a 'Make in India' IoT solution launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat drive of the government, showcasing Indian technical competencies harmonised to global standards. SenseIT Energy MAID is a multi-access Internet of Things (IoT) device which can enable use-cases in multiple industry verticals and could be a true enabler for the industry.

The Minister also inaugurated the VoICE Atmanirbhar Pavilion, comprising 22 member companies at the India Mobile Congress 2022 on Sunday.

Sensorise is the market leader in IoT-enabled mining and automobiles solutions and is a privileged member of VoICE group as it significantly bridges the gaps in infrastructure, technology and services with diligent contribution to standards, policies and regulations to drive machine-to-machine (M2M) adoption in India.



Notably, automobiles having IoT monitoring systems will enhance vehicle efficiencies and precision around maintenance, driver behaviour, and navigation.

Sensorise is a subsidiary of Rosmerta Group in M2M/IoT communications vertical. The inaugural session was also hosted by Rosmerta Group Founder Vivek Nagpal and Rosmerta Group President Karn Nagpal.

Vijaya Kamath, CTO, Sensorise said, "IoT/ M2M will enable use-cases in multiple industry verticals and will be a true enabler for industry 4.0. Sensorise with its remote provisionable eSIM and MAID device is uniquely positioned to synergise with the M2M ecosystem."

Karn Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Group, said," The launch of 5G in Indian Mobile Congress 2022 has reinforced our strategy of communications fuelling the rapid adoption of M2M IoT across industry verticals. Sensorise & Rosmerta Group are uniquely poised to fulfil this vision."

Sensorise is a company that caters to the high quality of service requirements of the IoT market, attending to minor details of the IoT use cases, with capabilities such as device-locked SIMs, best-fit commercial plans and remote diagnostics, embedded-SIM that works for the life of the IoT device even in industrial environments, among others. (ANI)

