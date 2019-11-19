Vodafone Idea gained by 18.12 pc on Tuesday morning at Rs 5.28 per share
Vodafone Idea gained by 18.12 pc on Tuesday morning at Rs 5.28 per share

Telecom stocks gain as equity indices remain flat, Vodafone Idea up by 18 pc

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday as investors remained cautious in the absence of any major positive triggers on the domestic and global front.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 52 points at 40,336 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 11 points to 11,895.
Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto, financial service, FMCG, metal, PSU bank and realty in the red. But Nifty pharma, IT and private bank were in the positive zone.
Among stocks, telecom majors continued their northward journey after announcing tariff hikes from next month. Vodafone India gained by 18.12 per cent to Rs 5.28 per share while Bharti Airtel was up by 4.4 per cent and Bharti Infratel by 5.6 per cent.
The other prominent gainers were Cipla, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Grasim and Larsen & Toubro.
However, Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price fell by 1.8 per cent after Brickwork Ratings India downgraded its credit rating of the non-convertible preference shares. Metal stocks Vedanta and Hindalco lost by 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively besides GAIL and Hindustan Lever which lost by 1 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed as traders awaited clearer outcomes on the US-China trade negotiations.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan inched 0.2 per cent higher as hopes for stimulus in China lifted Shanghai blue chips by 0.8 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 1 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi dropped by 0.3 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:11 IST

Diagnose COPD early to prevent lung attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has become the 'COPD Capital of the World'. The severity of COPD can be judged by the fact that India has the most cases of COPD in the world and ranks second when it comes to death caused by COPD.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:54 IST

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to raise mobile tariffs from next month

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Crisis-ridden telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced a raise in tariffs from next month in a bid to make their businesses viable as the government works out a solution after the recent Supreme Court judgement on definition of adjusted gross reven

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:53 IST

OPPO's all-new ColorOS 7 to launch in India on 26 November

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World-leading smartphone brand OPPO will be holding its first-ever launch event for the all-new ColorOS in India on Tuesday, November 26.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:08 IST

Kantar and VTION announce partnership to roll out India's first...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with VTION to roll out 'OTT Audience Measurement', India's first real-time audience measurement solution that redefines audience measurement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:01 IST

OPPO Announces 'OPPO Learn Pro'; A Digital Learning Platform for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Building upon its efforts to upskill the employees, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, has introduced "OPPO Learn Pro", a digital learning platform. Through this learning platform, OPPO aims to provide its employees with a common online community to le

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:26 IST

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa wins Best...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, one of the most luxurious leisure destinations in India, located in the heart of Uttarakhand is proud to receive the prestigious award for the Best Luxury Hotel in India from Hospitality India Tr

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

Korean Cultural Festival 2019 held in Mumbai during Nov 15 and 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A two-day festival was hosted in Mumbai by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, showcasing South Korea's rich culture, art, and heritage. The event took place on November 15 and 16 at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai b

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:19 IST

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of money dispensing machines running dry. It is expected that 50 percent ATMs will be discontinued in the coming years due to hig

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:17 IST

Metro check-in facility extended for three more airlines

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday announced the enhancement of Metro check-in facility for the passengers of three more airlines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:05 IST

Mumbai to host Asia's largest show on smart and safe mobility on Nov 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 8th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo along with Parking InfraTech and Smart Mobility Expo open in Mumbai on November 20 with participation from over 100 exhibitors from different countries including USA, UK, UAE, Germany, Israel, Belgi

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Over 800 people dance in Delhi to raise their voice against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was a day of joy, dancing and hope. On a sunny afternoon in Delhi, more than 800 people gathered at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden on Sunday to dance together and spread the message of kindness towards animals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:31 IST

Messe Frankfurt India to Host India's First Technical Textile...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With an aim to identify solutions to the critical challenges of sustainable urban living, Messe Frankfurt India will host India's first Technical Textile Hackathon on November 22. The hackathon titled "Techtextil NEXT" will build an eco

Read More
iocl